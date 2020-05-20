Other States

Bus row: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief arrested by Agra police

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. File

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ajay Kumar Lallu, former legislator Vivek Bansal and others were protesting against the local administration’s refusal to allow buses to ply into Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu and former legislator Vivek Bansal have been arrested by the Agra police for protesting against the local administration’s refusal to allow buses to ply into Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan.

The two leaders along with four or five unidentified Congress workers were booked under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Fatehpur Sikri police station. They had been detained on Tuesday evening while protesting at the Bharatpur border of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan after the Agra administration did not allow the buses arranged by the Congress to go to Noida and Ghaziabad for transporting stranded migrant workers home.

In the FIR, the police has charged the Congress leaders with unlawful assembly and alleged that during the protest they raised slogans and some among them did not wear masks or maintain proper distance.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 11:45:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bus-row-uttar-pradesh-congress-chief-arrested-by-agra-police/article31629620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY