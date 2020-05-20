Bus row: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief arrested by Agra police

Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu and former legislator Vivek Bansal have been arrested by the Agra police for protesting against the local administration’s refusal to allow buses to ply into Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan.
The two leaders along with four or five unidentified Congress workers were booked under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Fatehpur Sikri police station. They had been detained on Tuesday evening while protesting at the Bharatpur border of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan after the Agra administration did not allow the buses arranged by the Congress to go to Noida and Ghaziabad for transporting stranded migrant workers home.
In the FIR, the police has charged the Congress leaders with unlawful assembly and alleged that during the protest they raised slogans and some among them did not wear masks or maintain proper distance.
