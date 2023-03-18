HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident

March 18, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Srinagar

PTI

Four people were killed and 28 injured on March 18 when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.