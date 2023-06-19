HamberMenu
Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

The accident occurred on NH-9 near Dhaun on June 18 night when the bus carrying around 50 pilgrims was on its way to the Ropar district in Punjab

June 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI

At least 25 pilgrims from Punjab were injured when a bus in which they were returning from the Reetha Sahib Gurudwara overturned in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, police said on June 19.

The accident occurred on NH-9 near Dhaun on June 18 night when the bus carrying around 50 pilgrims was on its way to the Ropar district in Punjab. Local police and the State Disaster Response Force carried out a relief and rescue operation, they said.

Seven of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the district hospital in Haldwani, the police added.

