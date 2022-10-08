11 killed, over 25 injured after private bus hits truck, catches fire at Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announce ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Abhinay Deshpande Mumbai
October 08, 2022 10:53 IST

Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district, on October 8, 2022.. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 11 persons, including a child, died and more than 25 were injured after a Mumbai-bound private sleeper bus collided with a speeding truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nasik in the early hours of October 8, 2022.

The accident took place around 5.30 a.m. near Nasik’s Nandur Naka. It is learnt that the condition of three persons among 25 injured are critical.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in the tragic road accident and announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each victim. The injured would be given ₹50,000

“Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of victims. “Instructions are given to provide medical treatment to the injured in the accident at government expense. The causes of the accident will be assessed through a comprehensive investigation,” Mr. Shinde said.

Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said that the ill-fated private sleeper bus was going towards Mumbai from Yavatmal district. “I’m going to the spot to assess the situation,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences to the families through Twitter.

“A road accident in Nashik (Maharashtra) is heartbreaking. I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

Mr. Fadnavis tweeted: "Deeply pained to know about unfortunate accident of a private bus & tanker in #Nashik. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured."

“All senior officials including Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner are on spot to coordinate rescue operations. All the injured are admitted to Civil Hospital & provided immediate assistance. Our colleague @PharandeDevyani tai too at the hospital for coordination,” he said.

According to the travel company, 30 passengers were on board, and eyewitness told the media that as soon as the bus caught fire, some passengers escaped from the windows while many were charred to death. “We saw it but were helpless,” they said.

