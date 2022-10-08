11 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck, catches fire in Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for kin of victims of the Nashik bus fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for kin of victims of the Nashik bus fire

Eleven persons were killed and 24 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik city early Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 a.m., an official said.

More Than 10 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Maharashtra's #Nashikpic.twitter.com/fFaU29Yxh6 — Himanshu dixit 💙 (@HimanshuDixitt) October 8, 2022

The private bus, a sleeper coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Most of those who died and were injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the incident and announced relief for kin of the deceased and for those injured.

“Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office wrote in a tweet.

“An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given ₹50,000.”