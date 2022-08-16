Bus falls into gorge in J&K, two ITBP personnel killed

PTI Srinagar
August 16, 2022 13:03 IST

Two ITBP personnel died while 37 others, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on August 16 when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries. Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.

The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room in Srinagar.

