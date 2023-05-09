Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 others were injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on May 9 morning, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
The incident took place at 8:40 a.m.. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.
“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the Minister told reporters.
The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.
The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.
The State Government announced immediate financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, ₹50,000 each to the seriously injured and ₹25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the accident.
