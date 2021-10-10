Other StatesShimla: 10 October 2021 13:26 IST
Bus crashes into house in H.P.'s Chamba, 34 injured
“The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house”
Thirty-four people were injured when their bus ploughed into a house in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on October 10, an official said.
He said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house.
The 34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to Chamba medical college hospital, the official said.
Further details are awaited.
