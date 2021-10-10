Bus crashes into house in H.P.'s Chamba, 34 injured

Shimla:

10 October 2021 13:26 IST

“The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house”

Thirty-four people were injured when their bus ploughed into a house in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on October 10, an official said.

He said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house.

The 34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to Chamba medical college hospital, the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further details are awaited.