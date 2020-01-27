Bus blast: SC seeks response of 2 acquitted

The Supreme Court sought the response of two persons on Monday on an appeal filed by the Rajasthan government, challenging their acquittal in a 24-year-old case of a bomb blast in a bus in Dausa district’s Samleti in which 14 people were killed.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the Rajasthan government’s appeal against the acquittal of Javed Khan and Abdul Goni in the case and issued notices to them.
On July 23 last year, the Rajasthan High Court had acquitted six persons, including Khan and Goni, who were undergoing life imprisonment in the case after being held guilty by the trial court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.