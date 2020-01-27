Other States

Bus blast: SC seeks response of 2 acquitted

The Supreme Court sought the response of two persons on Monday on an appeal filed by the Rajasthan government, challenging their acquittal in a 24-year-old case of a bomb blast in a bus in Dausa district’s Samleti in which 14 people were killed.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the Rajasthan government’s appeal against the acquittal of Javed Khan and Abdul Goni in the case and issued notices to them.

On July 23 last year, the Rajasthan High Court had acquitted six persons, including Khan and Goni, who were undergoing life imprisonment in the case after being held guilty by the trial court.

