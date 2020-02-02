Burnt body of woman found in Raebareli

Police in Raebareli are trying to identify a woman whose burnt body was found in a village in the district under mysterious circumstances.
The body was discovered close to a dhaba near Shora village in Harchandpur area of the district on Saturday evening, police said. The body was found 50-60 metres away from the main road, said Raebareli Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain.
It is not yet clear if the woman was a victim of a sexual crime before her murder. “Prima facie it appears like the body of a woman, possibly 25-30 years of age,” the SP said, adding the police was only making guesses as of now.
Things would be clear after post-mortem, said Mr. Mamgain.
