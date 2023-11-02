Burnt body of Tamil Nadu student found in Jharkhand’s RIMS

November 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Ranchi

A burnt body of a youth, identified as Madan Kumar from Tamil Nadu, has been found in hostel number 5 of the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Thursday. The deceased is a second-year medical student in Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT). Police found the body lying behind the hostel. A forensic team also reached the spot.

During the investigation, footprints of the youth were found on the roof of the hostel. Prima facie it appears that the youth jumped from the roof of the hostel after the fire and died. A large quantity of mobil oil was recovered from the hostel roof.

The police interrogated the other students living in the hostel. According to the police, Madan was missing from the hospital since morning and the last time he was seen in the hostel was around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Madan’s friends identified his body and said his mobile was lying in the room.

According to the police, the case could be either murder or suicide. However, on the roof of the hostel where mobil oil was found, only the footprints of a youth were found.

“Only the post-mortem will clear whether it was anti-mortem burning or post-mortem burning. We are also looking at his call details because the last time he spoke over his mobile was at 10.10 p.m. on Wednesday. We have also found mobil oil and if there would be any relevance, we will look into it,“ said Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha.

While speaking to The Hindu over phone, Ranchi City Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mehta said Madan was a resident of Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and his family had been informed of the death.

“The body is kept in the mortuary and the post-mortem will start once we get the clearance from family members who are on the way to Ranchi. Initially it was found that one of his family members was not well and some family issue is also there. We are investigating all possible angles,” Mr. Mehta said.