Other States

Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders during addressing a Press Conference on Lkhimpur Kheri incident. File   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday said their call of burning effigies on Dussehra will be acted upon in different places across the country either on Friday or Saturday, depending upon the “local situation” in that particular area.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha had initially put out a call to all its constituents that on October 15 (Dussehra festival day), there will be effigy-burning of BJP leaders to keep up with the spirit of the festival — of good triumphing over evil.

“However, given the possibility of BJP-RSS forces using the occasion to escalate communal tension especially in the sensitive parts of Terai, there was an alteration made in the plan,” a statement by the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said.

Also Read
Special Investigation Team personnel attempt to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village as part of their ongoing investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 14, 2021.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SIT takes Union Minister's son, 3 others to recreate sequence of events

 

Claiming that there was confusion while communicating the information to the members leading them to believe that the effigy burning would happen on both the dates, the SKM clarified and advised the cadres to mark the occasion only on either of the two dates.

“While communicating the same, some confusion emerged with both dates of October 15th and 16th reaching the cadres.

“SKM now advises all constituents to take up the action of putla dahan on either 15th or 16th, as per local situation,” the statement said.

Among the leaders whose effigies would be burnt, the statement said, are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Ajay Mishra Teni, and others.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies

Have faith in the Gandhis, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Harish Rawat and K.C. Venugopal

Bangladesh ‘promptly’ dealt with communal disturbances during Durga puja: India

Elgar Parishad case | Varavara Rao need not surrender until October 28: Bombay High Court

PMC Bank fraud case: Bombay High Court rejects Rakesh Wadhawan's medical bail plea

Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20

Government aims to make forensic teams’ site visit mandatory in crimes that attract over 6-year jail: Amit Shah

Motor Vehicles Act a piece of welfare legislation: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SIT takes Union Minister's son, 3 others to recreate sequence of events

Congress will win Goa elections in 2022, Lok Sabha polls in 2024: Chidambaram

Attack on federal structure of India: TMC on Centre extending BSF’s jurisdiction

Excavation completed on Sela tunnel to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Justice Malimath takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

BJP demands probe into recruitments during Congress rule in Rajasthan

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rainfall on Dasara

Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

NSCN-K(YA) militants nabbed by Assam Rifles in Mon town near Indo-Myanmar border

Police make crowd-puller 'Burj Khalifa’ Durga Puja pandal out of bounds to people

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 1:42:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/burning-effigies-on-dussehra-across-country-either-on-friday-or-saturday-says-samyukt-kisan-morcha/article36999901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY