Buoyed by fresh snowfall, Gulmarg all set to host winter games from Feb. 21 

February 13, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Buoyed by the recent spell of snowfall, the Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to host around 1,200 athletes from across the country during the Khelo India Winter Games-2024 in Gulmarg in north Kashmir from February 21 to 25.

Senior officials, including Union Secretary, Sports, Sujata Chuturvedi and J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, met in Srinagar to finalise the preparations on Monday. Members of the Indian Olympic Association and the National Sports Federations also attended the meeting.

The games were threatened this year due to prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, especially the venue, Gulmarg. However, Gulmarg saw multiple spells of snowfall recently and is under a thick white blanket of snow. Last year, the games were held from February 10 to 14.

Ms. Chuturvedi suggested that the event this year aims at “enhancing the overall experience for athletes and spectators by exploring innovative strategies to elevate the standard of the games and maximise their impact on the sporting landscape”.

Official sources said around 1,200 athletes will participate in multiple events, including snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice stock etc.

Describing Gulmarg as India’s winter sports capital, Mr. Duloo stressed the need to follow all the technical protocols related to these games “so as to professionalise them to its core”.

With weathermen predicting more snowfall in the third week of February, the officials are also working on a backup plan to meet any kind of emergency due to snowfall. Teams of ski patrols and disaster response departments will also man several locations during the games.

