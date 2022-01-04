Bulli Bai app: Student detained in Bengaluru

Mumbai/New Delhi

Being taken to Mumbai; DCW seeks details from Delhi Police

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police detained an engineering student from Bengaluru on Monday evening in connection with the controversial Bulli Bai app. He is reported to be one of the four followers of the app. The student is being brought to Mumbai and expected to be arrested soon, said an officer of the Cyber Cell.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said they have written to hosting platform GitHub seeking information on accounts which posted photos of women on Bulli Bai app where they were being “auctioned”. Officers, however, said no breakthrough has been achieved in identifying any suspect.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, in case of Sulli Deals in August, the police had said that a notice under the CrPC was issued to GitHub to share the details of the IP address of the web page where the photographs of Muslim women were shared, but the company had asked the police to approach them through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

FIR lodged

Earlier, an FIR had been lodged in Delhi under IPC sections 354A (Sexual Harassment and Punishment for Sexual Harassment), 509 (Words, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of a woman) and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, etc.) at the Cyber Crime Police Station of Southeast District based on a complaint by a woman who was part of the “auction”. Officials had said they were trying to identify accounts that were involved in uploading the pictures and were deactivated after the complaint was filed.

The incident came six months after a similar app “Sulli Deals” was uploaded on the same hosting platform and pictures of Muslim women were posted on it without their consent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the case and issued summons to the Delhi police to provide case files of both Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai before January 6.

On January 1, the Cyber police station of the Mumbai (West) Region had registered an FIR against relevant Twitter handles and the developer of ‘Bulli Bai’ for offences under IPC Sections 153A, 153B (imputations prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (insulting religious beliefs), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

Deputy of Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar told The Hindu, “We have registered the FIR against the founder of 'GitHub' and several Twitter handles that used photos of women.”