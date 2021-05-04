Bulandshahr mob violence accused wins panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogesh Raj won the Zilla Panchayat election from Ward 5 in Bulandshahr

A Bajrang Dal activist, who is one of the main accused in the 2018 mob violence in Bulandshahr in which a police officer was killed, has been elected as a member in the Zilla panchayat polls.

Yogesh Raj won the Zilla Panchayat election from Ward 5 in Bulandshahr. According to the State Election Commission, he secured 10,351 votes, around 37%.

Police officer Subodh Singh was among two persons killed in mob violence that took place following allegations of cow slaughter in a village in Bulandshahr in December 2018.

Mr. Raj was accused as one of the main instigators of the mob.

Talking to the media after his win, Mr. Raj said he had beaten his nearest opponent by 2150 votes.

On the criminal allegations against him, he said, "I am accused of only instigating violence not for murder."

In 2019, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

Mr. Raj claimed that he was no longer in any outfit as the Bajrang Dal had relived him of his post of district convenor a year ago.

Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said Mr. Raj's win was a matter of worry. "Voters have to defeat the politics of hate and frenzy, only then inclusive development will be possible in Uttar Pradesh," Mr. Chaudhary tweeted.