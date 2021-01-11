Bulandshahr liquor tragedy accused found dead in Kasna

LUCKNOW

11 January 2021 14:46 IST

The bodies of two persons, including one accused in the illicit liquor tragedy of Bulandshahr, where six persons died last week, were found in an illegal liquor factory at Kasna in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said.

The bodies were found in a joint operation by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police, the Bulandshahr police and the Excise Department.

The dead were identified as Pradeep and Santosh Sharma, said DCP, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Advertising

Advertising

Pradeep and Kalu, another accused who provided police the information about the bodies, were both named in the FIR, said the officer.

Kalu and one Suresh were admitted to hospital by the Bulandshahr police after they consumed spurious liquor, said police. After gaining consciousness, Kalu told the police about the two bodies in the illegal factory, said the officer.

The cause of their death is not yet known.

35 cartons of illegal liquor found

Police said they found over 35 cartons of illegal liquor in the factory and were investigating if it was made there or stored after being supplied from elsewhere.

Mr. Singh said that judging by the bar code found at the factory, the consignment was meant to be sold in Muzaffarnagar.

Four policemen, including a station house officer, were suspended in Bulandshahr district last Friday after six persons died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Jeetgadi village in Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr.

Just days after the incident, the police on Monday arrested 22-year-old Akash for allegedly selling illegal liquor openly on a motorcycle in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr. A video of the man selling the liquor on the bike was widely shared on social media prompting police action.

Twenty-two liquor pouches were recovered from Akash, said DSP, Shikarpur. Since the police were carrying out an inspection drive of all thekas (liquor shops), locals were not able to visit them, said the officer. Akash wanted to take undue advantage of the situation and after purchasing liquor from a village theka started selling it on a motorbike, said the DSP.