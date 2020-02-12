Other States

Building collapses in Jammu, several trapped

more-in

The building, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during firefighting in Golepulli area.

Three rescuers were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed early Wednesday when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze in Jammu city, officials said.

The building, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during firefighting in Golepulli area, they said.

Several people, including five firemen, were trapped under the debris, an official said adding that two officials and a civilian were rescued and shifted to hospital, the operation to rescue three other officials was going on.

A fire department official said they rushed firefighters after receiving a distress call at 4.48 am and were making efforts to put out the blaze when suddenly the building collapsed at 5.30 am.

It was not immediately clear whether any other civilian was also trapped under the debris, the official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 9:24:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/building-collapses-in-jammu-several-trapped/article30798116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY