Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature from February 20

February 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday night, gave the nod by circulating the proposal to commence the Budget Session of both the Houses— the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, from February 20.

U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel will address the customary joint session of both Houses on the opening day. The Budget Session is likely to be brief with seven sittings, and might conclude on February 26.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the second Budget of the Yogi Government 2.0 on the second day of the Budget Session. Political and bureaucratic circles in Lucknow are abuzz with indications that in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the State government is likely to present a populist Budget of about ₹7 lakh crore, its highest ever focused on infrastructural development and economic upliftment, emphasizing on farmers and the youth.

On the political front, issues like the caste census and the Ramcharitmanas debate are likely to dominate the session. “Our demand from the beginning has been the caste census. We will use the Budget Session to raise the issue which is the key for the overall development of all communities,” said Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’, the Samajwadi Party (SP) national spokesperson to The Hindu.

The SP, which is the principal Opposition party is also going to demand a white paper from the government on the completion of investment projects initiated through investment summits. “In the name of investment summits, we know how false data is shown about foreign and domestic investments; we demand a white paper on investments received and how much among them have been completed in the State in the last six years,” adds Mr. Yadav.

