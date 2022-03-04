Budget 2022 | Himachal government announces to reduce age limit for pension from 70 to 60 years

The Chief Minister also announced to increase the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme fund from the existing ₹1.80 crore to ₹2 crore

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the State Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on March 4 announced to increase monthly old-age pension amount from ₹1,001 to ₹1,500.

Presenting his fifth and last Budget of the current government, Mr. Thakur also announced to decrease the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension, without any income limit.

The MLALAD fund has been increased by $20 lakh in the Budget, which is the last one before the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December. Mr. Thakur stated that a total of ₹90 lakh increase had been made in the MLALAD fund during his government.

The Chief Minister also announced to increase the discretionary grant for MLAs from ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh per annum for the next fiscal. Mr. Thakur also announced to construct 1,000 new Anganwadi bhawans in the State.

A total of 789 plans from NABARD worth ₹3,200 crore was approved during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress government, whereas that during the current government stood at ₹3,452 crore for 826 plans, he added.