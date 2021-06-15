Budgam’s ‘killer’ leopard captured

The elusive “man-eater”, which killed a four-year old student of the Delhi Public School after dragging her from the lawns of the house in an urban locality in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on June 3, was captured alive on Tuesday.

“Scat samples of the leopard will be collected for DNA sampling. It will be matched with the samples taken at the site where the minor was found dead, to establish if the animal is the same,” Chief Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Naqash said.

The leopardwas spotted and captured on Tuesday morning inside the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Budgam.

On June 3, the animal pounced on the UKG student who was riding a bicycle on the lawns of her house and dragged her away. Her mutilated body was found in a nursery the next day after several hours of search.