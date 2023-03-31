Buddhist monastery in Tawang introduces dances of two deities

March 31, 2023 02:09 am | Updated March 30, 2023 10:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The dances of two deities were introduced in a major Buddhist monastery in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Thursday.

Villagers of Jang and surrounding areas converged at the Jang Palpung Zangdok Palri Monastery to witness the dances of deities Palden Lhamo and Gonpo, or Mahakala.

Jang is about 40 km short of Tawang town.

“These monastic dances would be an annual feature after 11-12 lunar months,” the monastery’s chief monk, Khenpo Ngima Tashi said.

Tawang’s Deputy Commissioner, Kesang Ngurup Damo commended the monastery inmates and the Buddhist community beyond for the hard work put in to learn the monastic dance and manage the costumes.

“We need to preserve our culture and tradition apart from promoting our mother tongue,” he said, appealing specifically to the younger generation.

Mr. Damo and Tawang Zila Parishad chairman Leki Gombu distributed blankets and jackets to all the monks of the monastery. The blankets and jackets were provided by Gurgaon-based Hans Foundation, with support from Arunodaya Welfare, a local NGO.