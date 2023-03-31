ADVERTISEMENT

Buddhist monastery in Tawang introduces dances of two deities

March 31, 2023 02:09 am | Updated March 30, 2023 10:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

These monastic dances will be an annual feature after 11-12 lunar months, chief monk Khenpo Ngima Tashi said

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only.

GUWAHATI

The dances of two deities were introduced in a major Buddhist monastery in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Thursday.

Villagers of Jang and surrounding areas converged at the Jang Palpung Zangdok Palri Monastery to witness the dances of deities Palden Lhamo and Gonpo, or Mahakala.

Jang is about 40 km short of Tawang town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“These monastic dances would be an annual feature after 11-12 lunar months,” the monastery’s chief monk, Khenpo Ngima Tashi said.

Tawang’s Deputy Commissioner, Kesang Ngurup Damo commended the monastery inmates and the Buddhist community beyond for the hard work put in to learn the monastic dance and manage the costumes.

“We need to preserve our culture and tradition apart from promoting our mother tongue,” he said, appealing specifically to the younger generation.

Mr. Damo and Tawang Zila Parishad chairman Leki Gombu distributed blankets and jackets to all the monks of the monastery. The blankets and jackets were provided by Gurgaon-based Hans Foundation, with support from Arunodaya Welfare, a local NGO.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US