Budaun SDM issues summon to U.P. Governor, receives warning from higher authorities

The District Magistrate’s action came days after the Governor’s office wrote to him, describing the act as a gross violation of Article 361 of the Indian Constitution

October 28, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Budaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar on Friday warned the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar (Judicial) Vinit Kumar to summon Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a land acquisition case and directed him not to repeat such an act in future. She was summoned under Section 144 of the State Revenue Code.

The District Magistrate’s action came days after the Governor’s office wrote to him, describing the act as a gross violation of Article 361 of the Indian Constitution. In the letter, Badri Nath Singh, Special Secretary to the Governor in no uncertain words expressed anguish over the letter of summon issued by Mr. Kumar in the land acquisition case, asking the Governor or her representative to appear on October 18.

In the case, Chandrahas, a resident of Loda Baheri village of Budaun Sadar, filed a petition in the SDM court, making another person Lekhraj and the governor parties. He alleged that a relative got the property of his aunt Katori Devi registered in his name and the land was later sold. Subsequently, it was acquired by the government by giving a compensation of ₹12 lakh to Lekhraj.

