BSP to hold special meeting on May 18 to discuss strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

May 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayawati says party faces fierce challenges due to the ‘misuse of the government machinery by BJP’

Mayank Kumar

BSP supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will hold a special meeting of its Uttar Pradesh State office-bearers, regional heads and district chiefs in Lucknow on May 18, to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Party president Mayawati said on Wednesday that the meeting will look at the road map for 2024 election and devising a concrete strategy to face the “fierce challenges” that have arisen “due to misuse of government machinery by the BJP”. 

“All the State office-bearers, divisional and district presidents of Uttar Pradesh have been invited to Lucknow for a special meeting tomorrow to form a concrete strategy to face the fierce anti-people challenges and start preparing for the Lok Sabha general election from now,” wrote Ms. Mayawati on Twitter.

The four-time former U.P. CM further alleged misuse of government machinery by the BJP. “Misuse of government machinery by the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh to reduce the impact of its anti-people policies... on election outcome, their malicious and repressive behaviour, and use of religion for political gains are very serious, worrying and fatal for democracy,” wrote the BSP leader.

After the poor show by the BSP in the recently concluded U.P. urban local body elections, where the party failed to bag any of the 17 Mayoral seats and won just 85 of 1,420 corporators’ seats in Municipal Corporations, Ms. Mayawati has been continuously attacking the BJP for “influencing the election outcome”.

