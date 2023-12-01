ADVERTISEMENT

BSP to go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mayawati reiterates

December 01, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - Lucknow

Former U.P. CM exhorts party leaders and workers to ‘work with full devotion and dedication to help the BSP get favourable verdict’ in the 2024 election, which she said would be ‘multi-cornered’

The Hindu Bureau

BSP supremo Mayawati during a meeting with party office bearers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on November 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday reiterated her party’s stand, which she described as “firm”, to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election alone. She predicted a “multi-corned contest”, and added that anti-incumbency was rising against the ruling BJP.

“Amid the cry of achhe din‘ (good days), the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh continue to suffer from unemployment, poverty, backwardness and migration during the BJP’s rule,” Ms. Mayawati said in a statement, after concluding a meeting with BSP leaders from U.P. and Uttarakhand.

The former four-time U.P. CM said that people wanted a bright future and the BSP was the correct choice for change. “The BSP movement is a hope for a large section of poor, marginalised and underprivileged across the State,” she added.

The BSP chief exhorted party leaders and workers to “work with full devotion and dedication to help the BSP get favourable verdict” in the 2024 election, which she said would be “multi-cornered”.

The BSP, a Scheduled Castes-centric party, was a major political force in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s and 2000s, but witnessed a gradual decline over the past decade. The party polled only 12.8% votes, its lowest in almost three decades, in the 2022 U.P. Assembly election. 

