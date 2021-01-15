BSP to contest alone in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Mayawati

LUCKNOW:

‘Our party will contest alone on its own strength in all Vidhan Sabha seats in these two States with full preparation and force,’ says party supremo.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not enter into any kind of pact with any party in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2022.

Making this announcement on the occasion of her 65th birthday, party supremo Mayawati said on Friday the BSP would contest all seats alone in these two States.

“Our party will contest alone on its own strength in all Vidhan Sabha seats in these two States with full preparation and force,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Ms. Mayawati, a four-time former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, last held power in 2007-2012. While in 2012, the BSP secured 80 seats and claimed the second position behind the SP but since the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in which the party could not win even a single seat, the party has been on an irreversible downward slide and loss of vote percentage and seats.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the BSP could manage only 19 seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the party did win 10 seats but that was as part of a favourable alliance with the SP.

As of today, the BSP's effective strength in the U.P. Assembly hovers around the dozen mark with at least half-a-dozen of its legislators rebelling in favour of the SP and the BJP.