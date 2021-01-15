BSP to contest alone in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not enter into any kind of pact with any party in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2022.
Making this announcement on the occasion of her 65th birthday, party supremo Mayawati said on Friday the BSP would contest all seats alone in these two States.
“Our party will contest alone on its own strength in all Vidhan Sabha seats in these two States with full preparation and force,” Ms. Mayawati said.
Ms. Mayawati, a four-time former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, last held power in 2007-2012. While in 2012, the BSP secured 80 seats and claimed the second position behind the SP but since the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in which the party could not win even a single seat, the party has been on an irreversible downward slide and loss of vote percentage and seats.
In the 2017 Assembly election, the BSP could manage only 19 seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the party did win 10 seats but that was as part of a favourable alliance with the SP.
As of today, the BSP's effective strength in the U.P. Assembly hovers around the dozen mark with at least half-a-dozen of its legislators rebelling in favour of the SP and the BJP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath