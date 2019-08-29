BSP names candidates for U.P. bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party will go it alone in all the 13 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where by-elections are to be held. The party on Wednesday announced its candidates for 12 of these seats.

The candidate for Gangoh seat will be declared later, the BSP said.

The candidates are: Naushad Ali (Hamirpur), Zubair Masood Khan (Rampur Sadar), Abhay Kumar (Iglas), Ramesh Chandra (Balha), Sunil Kumar Chittaurh (Tundla), Arun Dwivedi (Lucknow Cantt), Devi Prasad Tiwari (Govind Nagar), Rajnarain (Manikpur), Ranjit Singh Patel (Pratapgarh Sadar), Akhilesh Kumar Ambedkar (Jaidpur), Rakesh Pandey (Jalalpur) and Abdul Quayum (Ghosi).

SP candidate

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced Manoj Kumar Prajapati as its candidate for the Hamirpur bypoll.

Hamirpur will go to polls on September 23.