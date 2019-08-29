BSP names candidates for U.P. bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party will go it alone in all the 13 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where by-elections are to be held. The party on Wednesday announced its candidates for 12 of these seats.
The candidate for Gangoh seat will be declared later, the BSP said.
The candidates are: Naushad Ali (Hamirpur), Zubair Masood Khan (Rampur Sadar), Abhay Kumar (Iglas), Ramesh Chandra (Balha), Sunil Kumar Chittaurh (Tundla), Arun Dwivedi (Lucknow Cantt), Devi Prasad Tiwari (Govind Nagar), Rajnarain (Manikpur), Ranjit Singh Patel (Pratapgarh Sadar), Akhilesh Kumar Ambedkar (Jaidpur), Rakesh Pandey (Jalalpur) and Abdul Quayum (Ghosi).
SP candidate
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced Manoj Kumar Prajapati as its candidate for the Hamirpur bypoll.
Hamirpur will go to polls on September 23.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor