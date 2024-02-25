ADVERTISEMENT

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey resigns from party, joins BJP

February 25, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Lucknow

In his resignation letter addressed to BSP president Mayawati, Mr. Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service

PTI

BSP leader Ritesh Pandey joins BJP on February 25, 2024 at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey on February 25  resigned from the party’s primary membership and joined the BJP in New Delhi.

In his resignation letter addressed to BSP president Mayawati, Mr. Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him.

He shared his resignation letter on X.

“For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you [Mayawati] and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result,” Pandey said in his resignation letter.

“During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have come to the conclusion that the party does not need my service and presence,” he said.

“So, I do not have any other option apart from resigning from the primary membership of the party. The decision to break the relationship with the party is a difficult decision from the emotional point of view,” he added.

Mr. Pandey further urged Ms. Mayawati to accept his resignation.

