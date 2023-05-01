BSP MP Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha

May 01, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Afzal Ansari, BSP MP from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, lost his Lok Sabha seat on May 1 after being convicted and sentenced in a case of kidnapping and murder.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification disqualifying him as an MP after he was convicted and sentenced by a special MP/MLA court on April 29 in connection with the November 2005 murder of then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

The Ghazipur MP’s brother, criminal-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, was also sentenced to 10 years in the same case. Both had been booked under the UP Gangsters Act.

“Consequent upon his conviction…Afzal Ansari, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 29 April, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha notification said.

According to the Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which guides the disqualification of a legislator, the moment a Member of Parliament is convicted of any offence and sentenced for at least two years, she or he attracts disqualification.

Mr. Ansari will not be able to contest elections as his disqualification period is 10 years. However, he can get his disqualification revoked if a superior court stays his conviction and sentencing.

The Election Commission is now free to announce a bypoll to the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat as there is still over one year left for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad after being convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a local court in Gujarat in a 2019 defamation case. However, the Election Commission refrained from announcing bypolls pending his appeal in a higher court.

In another case of disqualification, NCP MP from Lakshadweep P.P. Mohammed Faizal, who was convicted in an attempt to murder case in January this year was disqualified from the Lok Sabha two days later. Mr. Faizal then moved the Kerala High Court which stayed his conviction and sentencing.

Though delayed, the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked his disqualification on March 29, when his petition in this regard was to be heard by the Supreme Court.