BSP leader dies by consuming poison in U.P.’s Sahaswan tehsil

Officials refused to do his work despite taking bribe, says kin

A BSP leader died in Budaun district after he consumed poison at the tehsil compounds allegedly aggrieved that local officials insulted him and refused to do his work despite paying them bribes.

The brother of the deceased and the local BSP outfit demanded action against the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned.

Harvir, BSP’s booth in-charge, consumed poison at the Sahaswan tehsil office. His brother told mediapersons that Harvir had gone to the local kanungo and the SDM regarding a transfer of land for which he had obtained patta in 2006.

Harvir’s brother alleged that despite paying a bribe to the officials, his work was not done and instead when Harvir went to the tehsil he was abused, insulted with casteist remarks and even slapped by an official. Aggrieved by this, he consumed poison, said Harvir’s brother.

Suspension sought

BSP district president Lakhan Singh demanded the arrest and suspension of the SDM. An FIR should be registered against the officials, he demanded.

The police said Harvir was referred to a higher centre in Budaun for better treatment but he died. He died while he was being taken to Bareilly. “We have not received any complaint. Necessary action will be taken after a complaint is received,” the Budaun police said on Twitter.

Station House Officer Sahaswan Pankaj Lavania said the postmortem was being conducted.

On reports that Mr. Harvir had left behind a note levelling corruption charges at the tehsil officials, the SHO said he was yet to see the alleged note but had heard about it being “viral” on social media.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.