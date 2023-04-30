HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSP has given proper representation to Muslims in U.P. urban body polls: Mayawati

The BSP chief said "casteist" and "communal" political parties are having sleepless nights ahead of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh

April 30, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati. File

BSP supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said "casteist" and "communal" political parties are having sleepless nights ahead of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh due to her party giving a proper representation to the Muslim community in these elections.

"Politics has heated up here due to the BSP giving a proper representation to the Muslim community in the elections for the mayors' posts in 17 municipal corporations. Casteist and communal parties are having sleepless nights due to this," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BSP is an Ambedkarwadi (Ambedkarite) party that follows the policy and principle of 'sarvajan hitay' and 'sarvajan sukhay' and has formed its government in Uttar Pradesh four times on that basis. It always gave proper representation to Muslims and other communities. Therefore, I appeal to people to pay more attention to their own interests and not to the conspiracies of our rivals," she added.

Of the 17 mayoral seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Muslim candidates on 11, which is being seen as a move to split the Samajwadi Party's (SP) traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

The urban local body polls are scheduled to be held on May 4 and May 11 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / election / state politics / politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.