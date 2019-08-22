BSP distances itself from Dalit protest over Ravidas temple

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday distanced itself from the violent Dalit protest in New Delhi’s Tughlakabad area over the demolition of Ravidas temple, stressing that all its struggles are carried out well within the ambit of law.

Taking to Twitter, BSP president Mayawati said, “The incidents of vandalism that have taken place in Delhi, especially in Tughlakabad, are unfair and the BSP has nothing to do with it. The BSP always respects the Constitution and the law. The struggles of the Party are carried out well within the ambit of law.”

In another related tweet, Ms. Mayawati said,”The tradition of BSP and its people not to take the law in their hands is completely intact even today, whereas it is common for other parties and organisations. We should not harm innocent people in the honour of our saints, gurus and great men.”

She advised Party workers not to violate Section 144 of the CrPC after any “unfortunate incident”.

“Do not try to forcibly go to the incident site so as not to give the government an opportunity to take an autocratic and vindictive action,” she tweeted.

Tension prevailed in the Tughlakabad area of South Delhi on Wednesday following a protest by Dalits against the demolition of the Ravidas temple by the authorities on an apex court order recently.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area and they used batons to disperse the protesters. The protest had turned, leaving several people, including policemen, injured. Police also detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 50 others.