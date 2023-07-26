BSP chief Mayawati slams U.P. govt over the murder of Dalit man in Gorakhpur

July 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday alleged the morale of criminal elements in Uttar Pradesh is very high, after a Dalit man was killed in the Chillupar area of ​​Gorakhpur district. The former four time U.P. Chief Minister asked the State government to take immediate cognizance of the incident and initiate strict action against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Another example of how high the morale of criminal elements is in Uttar Pradesh was seen today in Rudauli of Chillupar area under Gorakhpur, when a gang of illegal miners attacked a Dalit family, killing one person and injuring many others. This is very sad and condemnable,” wrote Ms. Mayawati on Twitter.

“The State government should take immediate cognizance of the incident and take strict action against all the named people under appropriate sections and also take strict action against such social and political crimes/harassment so that criminal elements can be curbed. This is the demand of the BSP,” she added.

In an incident that happened on Wednesday morning at Rudauli village, a Dalit person was killed over a dispute around seven in the morning. “Few people were coming with tractor-trolley, in the Rudauli village they had a scuffle with villagers. Afterwards, the people on the tractor-trolley called their supporters from adjoining areas. The group allegedly opened fire, killing Raj Kishor. We have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of the complaint filed by the family of the deceased. Teams of Crime Branch and Special Operation Group (SOG) are on a lookout for the accused,” said Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur.