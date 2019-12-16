Other States

BSP chief Mayawati seeks judicial probe into violence at varsities

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati addresses a press conference | File

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati addresses a press conference | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Terming the incidents at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University as unfortunate, the former U.P. Chief Minister said her party stood with the aggrieved

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on December 16 asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government to hold a “high-level judicial” probe into the incidents of violence that took over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in universities in Delhi and Aligarh.

Ms. Mayawati said several innocent students and ordinary people fell victim to the violence. Terming the incidents in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University as unfortunate, Ms. Mayawati said her party stood with the aggrieved.

“In such a situation, UP and Central governments should hold a high-level judicial probe of these incidents, and the real culprits should not escape under any condition,” Ms. Mayawati said on Twitter.

The police and administration should also work impartially, she stressed. “Otherwise, this fire can spread rapidly across the country, especially in educational institutions,” the former U.P. Chief Minister said.

Dec 16, 2019

