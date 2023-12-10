ADVERTISEMENT

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as 'uttaradhikari', says party leader

December 10, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Lucknow

Anand has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh, said Udayveer Singh, the BSP’s Shahjahanpur district unit chief

PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati arrived for a meeting of party’s office bearers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Lucknow, on December 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BSP chief Mayawati on December 10 declared her nephew Akash Anand as her uttaradhikari (heir), a party office-bearer said.

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Mr. Singh added.

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Mr. Singh said Ms. Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Mr. Singh said, "She (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her."

CONNECT WITH US