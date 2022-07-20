BSP chief Mayawati asks party leaders to make full preparations for Assembly polls in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir

BSP president Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 20, 2022 18:11 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati exhorted that without getting distracted by the victory or defeat in elections, the workers and leaders have to persevere in the missionary work.

BSP supremo Mayawati on July 20 asked party leaders and workers to make full preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

She exhorted that without getting distracted by the victory or defeat in elections, the workers and leaders have to persevere in the missionary work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati termed the arrest of people under serious Sections such as National Security Act (NSA) as the official fashion of repression to cover up the failure on crime control and law and order.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, who held a meeting of party office bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in Lucknow, said, "As far as the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, in both the States, the BSP has to make full preparations and then go into the polls and make every effort to live up to the expectations of the party's cadres and supporters."

Referring to the case of Jammu and Kashmir, the BSP president said the government claims that the situation there has become much better and normal than before and now the Centre is talking about holding the G20 summit there.

"Therefore, as a proof of this, it is necessary that democracy should be restored at the earliest by holding Assembly elections there. This will give new confidence to the people and strengthen the claims of the government," a party release quoted her as saying.

Referring to the current situation in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said that arrest of people under serious Sections such as NSA and oppression of families has become the new official fashion of repression to cover up the failures on matters of crime control and law and order and this is grossly unfair.

"At the same time, there is an atmosphere of fear and panic in the entire State due to the wrong government policy of arresting people even on trivial matters while criminals linking themselves with the ruling party are roaming freely. How is it possible to control crime and implement rule of law? The fear of law must be there in all criminals," she said.

The former U. P. Chief Minister said that apart from this, this disease of indiscriminate arrest and bail which is becoming almost impossible has reached such a serious and worrying level that the Chief Justice of India himself has to warn the country about it.

Therefore, the sooner all the State governments in the country, including U. P. government, bring necessary reforms in their working system, the better it will be for the country and public interest, she said.

Taking cognisance of the allegations that the new Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is being run by remote control from Delhi, Mayawati said the BSP has to leave no stone unturned to realise the dreams of BSP founder Kanshi Ram in his birthplace too.