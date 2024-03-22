ADVERTISEMENT

BSP chief Mayawati appeals against ‘politicisation’ of Budaun murders, calls incident highly condemnable 

March 22, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Lucknow

“The law-and-order environment should not deteriorate, especially during election time”

The Hindu Bureau

BSP chief Mayawati | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on March 21 appealed against the politicisation of the brutal murder of two minor brothers in Budaun while condemning the incident describing it as very sad.

“The incident of brutal murder of two brothers in Budaun is very sad and highly condemnable. Strict legal action is necessary against the culprits so that the law-and-order environment does not deteriorate, especially during election time, nor does politics take place over the brutal killings,” wrote Ms. Mayawati, a four-time former Uttar Pradesh CM on X. 

In the brutal incident which shocked the State, a person named Sajid, who ran a salon, entered the victim’s house on March 19 and slit the throats of three brothers Ahaan alias Honey aged eight, Yuvraj aged 10 and Ayush aged 13 with a knife. While Ayush and Ahaan died, Yuvraj is battling for life at a hospital and is in a critical condition.

Budaun police registered a case against Sajid and his brother both Javed under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) with Sajid, the main accused gunned down in an encounter with the police, Javed surrendered before the police in Bareilly and later arrested.

A video is viral on social media where Javed is pleading people to hand him over to the police, adding he is not aware why the brother allegedly did the heinous crime. 

