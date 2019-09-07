BSP and JJP part ways in Haryana before assembly elections

Less than a month after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) announced alliance for the Haryana Assembly election in October this year, the two parties parted their ways on Friday.

Both parties have announced to go it alone the election.

Announcing the decision, BSP supremo Mayawati, in a late night tweet, said the alliance with JJP for the upcoming Assembly election was ended at the advice of the party’s state unit because of disagreement over the sharing of seats. Accusing the JJP of “inappropriate attitude”, Ms. Mayawati said her party would go it alone in the election.

JJP leader and former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, in a tweet later, said that his party believed in strengthening the BSP, its leadership and workers and even offered them 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. He said that his party would contest all the 90 seats and form the government of the farmers and the poor.

The leaders of the two parties had announced the alliance on August 11 at a press conference in Delhi.

JJP and BSP had contested the Lok Sabha election earlier this year separately in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Loktantra Suraksha Party respectively, but both parties had ended the ties with their respective alliance partners after the election on account of dismal performance. Both alliances had failed to win even a single seat in the election. Before Lok Sabha election, the BSP had contested the Jind by-poll in January this year in an alliance with the INLD.

The break-up between the two parties is expected to help Congress, which is looking for revival in Haryana after the change in party’s state leadership earlier this week.