BSF team rescues army personnel from drowning

AHMEDABAD

27 July 2021 02:12 IST

A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat on Sunday rescued six Army personnel from drowning in a creek in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the boat of the Army personnel capsized in Kori creek near the Indo-Pakistan border due to bad weather and rough sea conditions during a “routine familiarisation course”, a BSF statement said.

“On learning about the incident, an eight-member BSF patrol party rushed to the spot in speed boats and rescued the six personnel from drowning. The six were then taken to Lakki Nala and handed over to Army paramedical staff,” an official said.

G.S. Malik, Inspector General of BSF’s Gujarat Frontier, hailed the efforts of the BSF and announced a cash reward of ₹2,000 for Inspector Sandeep, the commander of the patrol party, and ₹1,000 each for the remaining seven members of the rescue team.