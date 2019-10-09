BSF spots two drones in Punjab

The Border Security Force on Tuesday sighted two high-flying drones along Punjab’s Hussainiwala sector, days after police recovered Pakistani drones used to air-drop arms and ammunition in border areas of the State. The BSF personnel sighted a drone four times on the Pakistani side, while once it was seen almost a km inside the Indian territory near the HK tower border outpost, a BSF official said.
He said another drone was seen near Basti Ram Lal border outpost on the Pakistani side. While going back, the light and sound of the drone went off and it vanished within no time, he said.
Sources said that the troops have been asked to keep an eye on such developments. The BSF has also started sensitising the border area residents to inform the police or BSF authorities if they spot anything unusual near the zero line.
