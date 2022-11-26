BSF shoots down drone along International Border in Amritsar

November 26, 2022 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Chandigarh

“The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village, 34KM southwest of Amritsar city,” the BSF said.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone that entered from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar district,” officials said on November 26.

"During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition," according to officials. A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors.

“During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition,” according to officials. A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors.

