BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, an official of the force said on Saturday.

BSF troops noted suspicious activity near the border fence at around 2:30 am. Sensing threat, they opened fire, he said A search operation was carried on Saturday morning and the body of a Pakistani intruder was found, the official said.

Fourteen packets of heroin, one pistol magazine, six rounds and two mobile phones were recovered from near the body, he said.