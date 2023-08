August 30, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Chandigarh

“The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered more than six kg of heroin and a packet of opium in the border village of Dostpur in Punjab’s Gurdaspur,” an official from the BSF said on August 30.

Acting on specific information, the BSF troops carried out a search operation on Tuesday evening (August 28.)

“Six packets of heroin weighing 6.30 kg and a packet containing 70 grams of opium concealed inside a 12-volt battery case were recovered,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.