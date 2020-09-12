Other States

BSF seizes 14.6 kg silver ornaments being smuggled into Bangladesh

BSF personnel guarding India-Bangladesh border. File

BSF personnel guarding India-Bangladesh border. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized 14.62 kg silver ornaments while they were being smuggled into Bangladesh from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel at Hakimpur border outpost carried out a search operation on Friday and noticed three-four persons trying to drop something into the Sonai river, which forms the India-Bangladesh international border in that region, he said.

On being challenged by the troops, the suspected smugglers fled the spot, leaving behind a bag containing silver ornaments worth ₹6.47 lakh, the spokesperson said.

The seized items have been handed over to the Customs office at Tentulia, he added.

