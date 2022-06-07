BSF resort to firing along India-Pak border in Jammu on drone suspicion

A humming sound was heard which led to the suspicion

A humming sound was heard which led to the suspicion

BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district on Tuesday after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying around.

Alert troops fired two rounds on hearing that humming sound coming from a height of about 800 meters in the Akhnoor area, a BSF officer said.

He said all concerned have been informed and further details are awaited.

Drone-threat is present everywhere along the India-Pakistan border, but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region, a senior Border Security Force officer said.

He said the Army and BSF are fully dominating the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure the protection of the people along the frontier.