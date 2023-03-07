BSF recovers gold biscuits worth over ₹2.5 crore from a pond in Bengal

March 07, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Kolkata

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered gold biscuits worth around ₹2.57 crore from a pond in Kalyani border outpost area in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said.

A BSF team carried out a search operation on Monday, March 6, 2023, to trace the gold based on specific information, they said.

"40 gold biscuits were found in the pond. The market value of the seized gold is around ₹2.57 crore," a BSF statement said.

A smuggler had jumped into the pond and hidden the gold there upon being chased a few months ago, it said.

"When we had caught him, nothing was found from his possession. So, we released him. He had hidden the gold in the pond and was looking for an opportunity to recover it," the statement said.

The BSF South Bengal Frontier seized more than 113 kg of gold in 2022, it added.