BSF recovers drugs, arms in Punjab after gunfight with smugglers along Pakistan border

February 18, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - New Delhi

The troops detected a movement of armed smugglers on both sides of the frontier fence

PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recover a China-made pistol and drugs earlier last week. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BSF on February 18 recovered narcotics, Chinese and Turkey-made pistols, and 242 rounds of ammunition after it foiled a smuggling bid from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab.

The troops detected a movement of armed smugglers on both sides of the frontier fence near border post DBN and Shikar in the Gurdaspur sector around 5.30 am and challenged them by opening fire, a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

The smugglers returned fire but escaped taking cover behind a dense fog, the spokesperson said.

A search of the area resulted in the recovery of about 20 packets suspected to have been containing heroin, two pistols made in China and Turkey each, 242 bullet rounds, six magazines, and a 12-foot-long pipe, he said.

