BSF recovers China made Quadcopter from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, seizes 2.7 kg narcotics

October 03, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - Tarn Taran (Punjab)

Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a drone with one packet, suspected to be Narcotics from a paddy field in the Kalsian Khurd area of Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

On October 2, during late evening hours, forward-deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone.

“Further, during search Operations carried out ahead of the Border fence, BSF troops recovered a drone which is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China) and the gross weight of the recovered narcotics is 2.7 Kg,” BSF said in a release.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone foiled by vigilant BSF troops,” it added.

Meanwhile, the BSF recovered a drone and a bottle containing heroin from the paddy fields near the Rajatal village in Amritsar, according to an official statement on Friday. According to the statement, the heroin weighed 0.545 Kg. The recovered drone was also a Quadcopter, a model made in China, the statement added.

