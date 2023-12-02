HamberMenu
BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

According to the official release, on December 1, during the evening hours, based on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Village Khalra

December 02, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Tarn Taran (Punjab)

ANI
Border Security Force (BSF). Image used for representative purpose only.

Border Security Force (BSF). Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered a Chinese-made drone in Khalra village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

According to the official release, on December 1, during the evening hours, based on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Village Khalra, District Tarn Taran.

Further, during the search operation, at about 06:35 p.m., a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village-Khalra, the release stated. As per the release, the recovered drone is a quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 classic, Made in China).

Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by the BSF, the force said in the release.

On November 18, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone in Wan village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to a press release by the BSF Punjab Frontier.

According to the official release, the BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrols ahead of border fencing, observed a suspicious item in the farming field near Wan village at around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Further, during the detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a drone from the farming field ahead of the border fence, according to the official statement.

As per the release, the recovered drone was a 'Made in China' quadcopter (Model: JI Mavic 3 Classic).

In the recent past, there have been multiple attempts at cross-border smuggling of contraband items with the help of such drones and BSF and the Punjab police have foiled multiple such attempts.

Earlier, on the intervening nights of November 14 and 15, the BSF recovered another China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone in Tarn Taran district.

The Central Armed Police Force intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near the Village Mianwali District of Tarn Taran. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reached out to intercept the drone.

