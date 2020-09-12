Other States

BSF recovers cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

During a search operation, the BSF troops recovered the arms and ammunition from a bag which was found lying on a field near the border around 7:00 a.m., a BSF official said.

Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered, he said.

The arms and ammunition were sent by elements inimical to the country from Pakistan through Abohar in Ferozepur district in Punjab, along the International Border, officials said.

